Exclusive 9 day forecast: Cool weather to stick around for a couple of days

El Paso saw a cold front move in Monday afternoon, producing strong winds followed by a big cool down Monday evening.
The cold air will linger in the area for a couple of days before a slow warm up takes place.
Afternoon highs are expected to hit the low 70s Thursday through the weekend as a high pressure system takes over the region.
It’s not until next week that afternoon highs could warm close to 80 degrees.
Stay safe and weather aware with KTSM 9 News on air and online.
Latest Headlines
- ‘Full House’ home sells for $5.3 million
- El Paso-area Catholic churches to remain closed until further notice
- How one school district is making simultaneous online, in-person learning engaging for all
- Migrants express ‘guarded optimism’ about Biden honoring asylum claims
- More FEMA trailers heading to El Paso