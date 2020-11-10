Exclusive 9 day forecast: Cool weather to stick around for a couple of days

El Paso saw a cold front move in Monday afternoon, producing strong winds followed by a big cool down Monday evening.

The cold air will linger in the area for a couple of days before a slow warm up takes place.

Afternoon highs are expected to hit the low 70s Thursday through the weekend as a high pressure system takes over the region.

It’s not until next week that afternoon highs could warm close to 80 degrees.

