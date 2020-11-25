Exclusive 9 day forecast: Cool weather through Thanksgiving Day, followed by another cold front

El Paso had strong winds and a chilly evening Tuesday as a cold front moved through the Borderland area.

The chilly air will continue to filter in Wednesday, followed by a slow warming trend Thursday, just in time for Thanksgiving.

On Thanksgiving Day, expect calm winds, clear skies and highs in the low 70s.

A third cold front is expected to move in Friday afternoon, producing breezy conditions and dropping afternoon highs to the low 60s.

The cold air will settle in and drop temperatures to the upper 50s on Saturday afternoon.

Winds are expected to return Sunday and Monday as our next backdoor cold front moves in. This will keep afternoon highs in the upper 50s Monday.

The next backdoor cold front is expected Thursday of the following workweek.

