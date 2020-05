It was a very welcomed cool down Wednesday afternoon after a weak cold front moved through the Borderland area.

This “cool down” will stick around for the rest of the week.

Highs will be in the low 90s Friday through the beginning of next week.

A high pressure system will heat up to the upper 90s Wednesday, before potentially hitting the triple digits Thursday.

A possible storm system is expected to pass through Thursday and Friday of next week, producing a slight chance of rain.