Exclusive 9 day forecast: Cool first day of fall

El Paso is expecting highs to stay in the low 80s Wednesday as cool air from Tuesday’s cold front lingers behind.

Forecast for 09/21/2021

Wednesday is the first day of fall, which means we expect below average temperatures as we initiate a new season.

Temperatures will slowly begin to warm to the upper 80s starting Thursday as a high pressure system takes over.

The high pressure will quickly move out of the way as the next storm system begins to push east, giving us a chance to see the return of rain chances this weekend!

