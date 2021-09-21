Exclusive 9 day forecast: Cool first day of fall

El Paso is expecting highs to stay in the low 80s Wednesday as cool air from Tuesday’s cold front lingers behind.
Wednesday is the first day of fall, which means we expect below average temperatures as we initiate a new season.
Temperatures will slowly begin to warm to the upper 80s starting Thursday as a high pressure system takes over.
The high pressure will quickly move out of the way as the next storm system begins to push east, giving us a chance to see the return of rain chances this weekend!
