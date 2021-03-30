Exclusive 9 day forecast: Cool down Wednesday, near record highs this weekend

A cold front is expected to cool afternoon highs to the low 70s Wednesday, before a high pressure system takes over and warms temperatures to near record heat.

Forecast for 03/30/2021

This cold front is what produced strong winds Tuesday, and what is expected to produce gusty conditions Wednesday. The cool air will spill in and is forecast to drop temperatures below average through Thursday.

A high pressure system will try to take hold, but not before we see a slight chance of rain Friday and Saturday.

Near record highs are expected Saturday through Monday, before the next cold front arrives Wednesday into Thursday of next week.

Stay safe and weather aware with KTSM 9 News on air and online.

Latest Headlines: