El Paso officially hit triple digits Monday afternoon, making it the second triple digit high so far this year.

Record highs were also broken, setting a new record of 100 degrees beating 99 degrees set back in 1996.

Afternoon highs will continue to stay above average in the upper 90s through Tuesday, before cooling down to the low 90s Wednesday through much of next week.

Calm weather will stay in the forecast for the next 9 days.