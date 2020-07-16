Exclusive 9 day forecast: “Cool down” on the way

Much welcomed rain was received in El Paso Wednesday evening, after hitting triple digit highs.

As our monsoon pattern begins to nicely build over the region, rain chances will continue to stay in the forecast for the next several days.

Afternoon highs will begin to “cool down” as rain chances continue in the forecast and as our strong high pressure system continues to shift east.

We expect rain chances through the beginning of next week, and upper 90s starting Sunday and lasting through much of next week.

