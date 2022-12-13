EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is expecting to see a cold workweek as a cold front moved through the region Tuesday.

Afternoon highs are expected to stay in the mid to low 50s for the rest of the week with overnight lows below freezing.

Make sure to stay safe and warm and keep your furry friends indoors to shield them from the freezing conditions.

Here is a look at your 9 day forecast:

Forecast for 12/13/2022

