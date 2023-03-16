EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is expecting a few more cold fronts that could drop afternoon highs to the 40s this weekend.

As the cold air filters into the region Friday from Thursday’s cold front, temperatures are expected to drop to the low 50s Friday afternoon.

The next cold front is expected to trigger a slight chance for rain Friday night into Saturday morning, with slightly better rain chances Saturday evening.

Temperatures are expected to drop to the upper 40s Saturday afternoon.

Temperatures will slowly begin to warm Sunday into the low 50s and into the low 60s Monday.

Here is a look at your 9 day forecast:

Forecast for 03/16/2023

