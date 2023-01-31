EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Texas is bracing for wintry weather this week, as temperatures fall near or below freezing Wednesday afternoon and icy roads become a huge concern for commuters for the rest of the workweek.

Meanwhile, in Far West Texas, El Paso is expecting to see a weak cold front sweep through, producing below average temperatures and possible rain chances Wednesday afternoon.

Here is a look at your 9 day forecast:

Forecast for 01/31/2023

