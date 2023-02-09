EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A cold front swept through the region Thursday, dragging in cold air, producing gusty and dusty conditions all afternoon.

As winds subside, the cold air will filter in and drop overnight lows to the upper 20s. Friday’s afternoon highs are expected to warm to the low 50s.

A high pressure system will take over this weekend, before another cold front moves in Monday of next week.

Here is a look at your 9 day forecast:

Forecast for 02/09/2023

