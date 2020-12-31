Exclusive 9 day forecast: Cold weather sticks around, possible flurries Friday

Culberson County is experiencing slick and icy roads as snow falls over the area overnight. Warming stations have been set up as travelers make their way through the icy mess in Van Horn and Marfa.

Thankfully, El Paso is not expecting much of that winter weather action. Instead, cold afternoon temperatures will persist before the next storm system moves in.

This next storm system is expected to potentially bring morning snow flurries to El Paso for the first day of 2021, before clearing out. Afternoon highs are expected to dip to the 40s Friday, with overnight lows below freezing.

Temperatures will slowly warm to the mid 60s next week.

Stay safe and stay weather aware with KTSM 9 News on air and online.