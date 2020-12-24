Exclusive 9 day forecast: Cold weather for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

A cold front hit Wednesday afternoon, producing strong winds all evening long. The cold air behind the front is expected to drop overnight lows below freezing, leading to a hard freeze.

Lows are expected to drop below 27° for much of the Borderland Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Make sure to bring in your pets and plants as the cold could cause harm. Cover any exposed pipes and make sure to have an extra blanket handy tonight!

Afternoon highs are expected to drop to the upper 40s Christmas Eve (Thursday) and low 50s Christmas Day (Friday).

Overnight lows will continue to stay below freezing and below 27° Thursday night into Friday morning.

It won’t be until Sunday and Monday that afternoon temperatures are expected to warm to the upper 60s, before another cold front hits Tuesday.

Stay safe and weather aware with KTSM 9 News on air and online.