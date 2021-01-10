Exclusive 9 day forecast: Cold weather continues Monday and Tuesday

A cold front that arrived this weekend, produced cold temperatures for El Paso and much of the region.

That cold air will continue to filter in Monday and Tuesday of this week. This means temperatures will stay in the mid 40s Monday and low 50s Tuesday.

Overnight lows are expected to drop below freezing and into the low 20s through at least Wednesday morning.

By Thursday, temperatures are expected to reach the mid 60s, before the next cold front hits.

This cold front is expected to be fairly weak and only drop temperatures a few degrees, keeping afternoon highs above average.

Forecast for 01/10/2021

