EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is expecting below freezing conditions overnight with cold conditions expected Thursday afternoon.

This is all thanks to a cold front that moved through the region Wednesday.

A high pressure system will take over just in time for the weekend, which means temperatures will slowly warm to seasonal.

A storm system is expected to produce rain chances Sunday into Monday.

Here is a look at your 9 day forecast:

Forecast for 02/15/2023

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, videos, and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.