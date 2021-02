A cold front is on its way, which will produce breezy conditions Wednesday, and drop temperatures to the 40s Thursday.

Forecast for 02/16/2021

There are still limited rain chances in the forecast Wednesday, before we clear out for the rest of the week.

A high pressure system will take over Friday, before the next cold front hits Sunday.

Temperatures could warm to the low 80s Wednesday of next week.

