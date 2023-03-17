EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is expecting a cold front to drop afternoon highs to the upper 40s Saturday.

This cold front is expected to also produce the possibility of a wintry mix Saturday morning.

Conditions are expected to slowly clear going into the evening hours before the next wave moves in.

This is expected to keep afternoon highs in the 50s Sunday with the possibility of rain Sunday night.

There is a good chance we see back-to-back windy days most of next week.

Here is a look at your 9 day forecast:

Forecast for 03/17/2023

