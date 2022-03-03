El Paso is expected to see windy conditions ahead of two cold fronts this weekend.
The first one is expected to produce 20-30 mph sustained winds Friday while the second one is expected to produce 25-35 mph sustained winds Sunday.
Dusty conditions are expected both Friday and Saturday with the cooler air filtering in next week, dropping afternoon highs to the low 60s Monday and Tuesday.
Rain chances are expected to be very limited this weekend going into next week.
Stay safe and weather aware with KTSM 9 News on air and online.
