Exclusive 9 day forecast: Cold front to produce winds, rain and cool temps Thursday

Layer up El Paso!
A cold front is expected to move through our area Thursday afternoon, producing big changes.
Here is what you need to know and how to prepare:
Keep your umbrella handy all day and carry a light jacket/sweater as afternoon highs are expected to top out at 74 degrees Thursday, with up to 20mph winds and possible rain chances.
There are quite a bit of events happening this weekend, and it looks like Mother Nature will be cooperating. Beautiful weather all weekend long.
Stay safe and weather aware with KTSM 9 News on air and online.
