Exclusive 9 day forecast: Cold front to produce winds, rain and cool temps Thursday

Layer up El Paso!

Forecast for 09/29/2021

A cold front is expected to move through our area Thursday afternoon, producing big changes.

Here is what you need to know and how to prepare:

Weather Authority Alert for Thursday.

Keep your umbrella handy all day and carry a light jacket/sweater as afternoon highs are expected to top out at 74 degrees Thursday, with up to 20mph winds and possible rain chances.

There are quite a bit of events happening this weekend, and it looks like Mother Nature will be cooperating. Beautiful weather all weekend long.

Stay safe and weather aware with KTSM 9 News on air and online.

