Exclusive 9 day forecast: Cold front to produce strong winds Tuesday

El Paso is expected to see a Wind Advisory Tuesday at 10am to 8pm as a cold front begins to track in our direction.

Forecast for 10/11/2021

Winds are expected to pick up to 40mph in some areas, causing blowing dust.

Make sure to secure all your Halloween decorations, outdoor furniture, and trash/recycling bins as the cold front moves through.

Afternoon highs are expected to stay above average Tuesday afternoon, but quickly drop to the mid 70s Wednesday as the cold air filters in.

The next cold front is expected Thursday into Friday, producing windy conditions once again Thursday afternoon.

