Exclusive 9 day forecast: Cold front to produce strong winds Thursday

El Paso is getting ready to hit record highs Wednesday.

The previous record was set in 1890 at 76 degrees, and we could break that by one degree tomorrow.

A cold front is expected to produce strong winds Thursday afternoon.

Temperatures are forecast to drop to the upper 60s Thursday and Friday, before cooling to the mid 60s this weekend.

Forecast for 02/02/2021

