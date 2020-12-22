Exclusive 9 day forecast: Cold front to move through El Paso Christmas Eve

El Paso saw a mild first day of winter!

Afternoon highs topped out in the low 60s, while seasonal temperatures top out in the mid 50s.

Temperatures will continue to warm and will warm to the mid 60s Tuesday and low 60s Wednesday.

A cold front will track toward El Paso Wednesday night and will cool the area Thursday. Afternoon highs are expected to top out in the low 50s Christmas Eve, and upper 50s Christmas Day.

On Friday, Christmas Day, expect calm winds, partly cloudy skies and seasonal temperatures will highs in the upper 50s.

Temperatures will quickly rebound to the 60s Saturday.

The next cold front is expected Tuesday and Wednesday of the following workweek.