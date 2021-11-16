Exclusive 9 day forecast: Cold front to bring chilly weather Thursday

El Paso is expecting back-to-back cold fronts Wednesday and Thursday, producing breezy conditions and dropping temperatures to the low 60s.

Forecast for 11/16/2021

The first one arrives tonight into Wednesday morning, followed by the second one Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Expect breezy conditions Thursday morning, with temperatures dropping to the low 60s that afternoon.

Temperatures will slowly warm to the mid 70s this weekend, before the next cold front drops temperatures to near seasonal Monday of next week.

Thanksgiving day is looking like a chilly day so far as a cold front could move in and drop temperatures to the mid 60s.

