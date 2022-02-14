El Paso will begin to see strong winds Tuesday, before a cold front arrives Wednesday.

Forecast for 02/14/2022

Expect 15-25 mph winds Tuesday afternoon, producing blowing dust in some areas.

Winds are expected to strengthen Wednesday as the cold front moves in. Along with the strong winds, we are also expecting a very slight chance of rain. Temperatures are expected to top out in the mid 60s Wednesday afternoon as the cold air tries to take over.

Temperatures will continue to cool through Thursday as the cold air filters in and the winds subside.

Expect a calm weekend with temperatures slowly warming to near normal.

Back to back winds are expected next week as another strong storm system takes over.

