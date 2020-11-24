Exclusive 9 day forecast: Cold front produces strong winds Tuesday

El Paso neared record heat Monday, as afternoon highs topped out in the upper 70s.

A cold front is tracking our way, which is expected to produce strong winds for most of the afternoon and cooling temperatures to the upper 60s.

Sustained winds are expected to peak at 35 mph, with gusts peaking at 50+ mph. This has prompted a wind advisory from 11 am Tuesday through 5 pm that afternoon.

The cool air will filter into our area through Wednesday, before warming to the low 70s Thursday.

Thanksgiving Day is expected to have light winds, mostly clear skies and a warm afternoon.

The next cold front is anticipated to arrive Friday, which is expected to produce breezy conditions and drop temperatures to the low 60s.

The cold air will stay in our area through Saturday, dropping afternoon highs to the upper 50s.

Stay safe and weather aware with KTSM 9 News on air and online.

Latest Headlines: