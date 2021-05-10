Exclusive 9 day forecast: Cold front on its way

More breezy and gusty weather on the way for El Paso as the next cold front moves through the region.
Expect gusty conditions and a little cool down Wednesday thanks to this cold front.
Storm chances are also expected Thursday and Friday as moisture increases those two days.
Rain chances diminish Saturday, while winds make a comeback Sunday.
Pleasant weather is expected much of next week.
Stay safe and weather aware with KTSM 9 News on air and online.
