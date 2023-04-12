EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is expecting a slight cool down along with strong winds as a cold front moves through the region this week.

After nearing 90 degrees Wednesday, temperatures will drop to the upper 70s this weekend thanks to a cold front arriving Friday.

This cold front is expected to produce strong winds Thursday and Friday.

Cooler weather and calm conditions will take over Saturday, with slightly warmer temperatures Sunday.

Here is a look at your 9 day forecast:

Forecast for 04/12/2023

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, videos, and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.