Exclusive 9 day forecast: Cold front is expected this weekend

El Paso is expecting to see calm conditions for the rest of the week as a high-pressure system takes over.

Forecast for 12/01/2021

A cold front is moving in our direction this weekend, cooling our temperatures to the upper 60s.

Windy conditions are expected next week as a series of cold fronts move through the area.

One of the storm systems to move through the area is expected to produce rain Wednesday along with cooler conditions.

