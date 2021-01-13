Exclusive 9 day forecast: Cold front is expected Friday, before rain chances return next week

El Paso is slowly warming to the upper 60s by Thursday.

A cold front is expected Friday, dropping afternoon highs to the low 60s.

Afternoon highs will slowly warm again to the upper 60s this weekend, before a much stronger cold front hits Tuesday of next week.

This cold front is expected to drop afternoon highs to the mid 50s and produce strong winds.

As this system moves through, it will also produce rain chances Wednesday through much of Thursday.

Forecast for 01/13/2021

Stay safe and weather aware with KTSM 9 News on air and online.

Latest Headlines: