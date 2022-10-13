El Paso is expecting one more day of calm weather before rain chances return.

Forecast for 10/13/2022

A strong low pressure will move over our area, producing rain chances and cooler weather this weekend.

We expect a cold front to arrive Saturday into Sunday, giving us possible all-day rain Sunday.

Temperatures are expected to dip into the 60s Monday and Tuesday, before warming into the low 70s Wednesday.

Stay safe and weather aware with KTSM 9 News on air and online.

Latest Headlines: