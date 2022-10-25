El Paso is expecting a cold front this week that is expected to produce strong winds and cooler weather.

Forecast for 10/25/2022

This cold front is expected to arrive Thursday into Friday, producing strong winds Thursday and cooler weather Friday.

Temperatures are expected to dip to the 60s Friday and Saturday, before warming back to seasonal Sunday through much of next week.

Rain chances are also expected to return Wednesday and Thursday of next week.

Stay safe and weather aware with KTSM 9 News on air and online.

