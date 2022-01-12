Exclusive 9 day forecast: Cold front expected to bring cooler weather this week

El Paso is expecting to see cooler weather this weekend as a cold front moves in.
This cold front is expected to produce windy conditions Friday, before cold air drops highs to the low 50s Saturday afternoon.
Temperatures will slowly warm to the 60s throughout much of next week.
