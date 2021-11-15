Exclusive 9 day forecast: Cold front expected to bring chilly conditions

El Paso is expected to near record highs Tuesday before a strong cold front moves through the region Wednesday into Thursday.
This cold front is expected to produce windy conditions Wednesday night into Thursday morning, dropping afternoon highs to the low 60s Thursday afternoon.
Make sure to have your jackets ready, it is expected to be a chilly afternoon.
Temperatures will slowly warm to near seasonal before the next cold front hits next week.
Stay safe and weather aware with KTSM 9 News on air and online.
