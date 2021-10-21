Exclusive 9 day forecast: Cold front expected next week

El Paso is expected to have a warm weekend with near record afternoon highs.

Forecast for 10/21/2021

However, a cold front is expected next week, which could drop afternoon highs to the upper 70s.

This cold front is expected to arrive Tuesday into Wednesday, producing strong winds Tuesday afternoon with cooler temperatures Wednesday afternoon.

Afternoon highs are expected to stay in the 70s through much of next week.

