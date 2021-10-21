El Paso is expected to have a warm weekend with near record afternoon highs.
However, a cold front is expected next week, which could drop afternoon highs to the upper 70s.
This cold front is expected to arrive Tuesday into Wednesday, producing strong winds Tuesday afternoon with cooler temperatures Wednesday afternoon.
Afternoon highs are expected to stay in the 70s through much of next week.
Stay safe and weather aware with KTSM 9 News on air and online.
Latest Headlines:
- Lawyers duel over credibility of Sinaloa cartel members’ testimony in trial of their former colleagues
- Franklin, Pebble Hills, Mayfield score Thursday night wins to kickoff Week 9
- Exclusive 9 day forecast: Cold front expected next week
- Sacred Heart Church in Segundo Barrio receives $250K grant for restoration
- Alec Baldwin fatally shoots 1, wounds another in prop gun mishap on ‘Rust’ set, sheriff says