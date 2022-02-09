El Paso is expected to see above seasonal temperatures through the rest of the workweek before a cold front is predicted to move through the region.

Forecast for 02/09/2022

This cold front is expected to arrive Saturday, producing strong winds Saturday afternoon with highs in the mid 50s.

Temperatures are expected to quickly rebound to seasonal conditions Sunday, just in time for the Super Bowl.

Forecast for Super Bowl Sunday

For those of you planning outdoor activities Monday for Valentine’s Day, expect warm conditions and calm winds as a high pressure system takes over.

The next cold front is expected to arrive Tuesday into Wednesday, producing back to back windy days and dropping afternoon highs below average Wednesday and Thursday of next week.

