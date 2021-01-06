Exclusive 9 day forecast: Cold front brings slight cool down Wednesday

El Paso topped out at 66 degrees Tuesday afternoon, and soon a cold front will bring afternoon highs down to the upper 50s.

This first cold front won’t create much of a significant impact to the Borderland, but it is expected to cool down the region by a few degrees.

Temperatures will slowly warm to the low 60s Thursday and Friday, before the second cold front hits this weekend.

Expect strong winds Saturday and a bigger drop in temperatures Sunday.

Afternoon highs are expected to drop to the low 50s Sunday and Monday of next week.

Stay safe and weather aware with KTSM 9 News on air and online.