Exclusive 9 day forecast: Cold front brings rain and strong winds Wednesday

A calm day was felt across the Borderland area Tuesday afternoon, before the next cold front arrives Wednesday.

Forecast for 03/23/2021

This cold front is expected to produce rain chances, strong winds and highs in the low 60s.

Temperatures are forecast to slowly warm Thursday through the weekend, before 80 degree weather returns next week.

