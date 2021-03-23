A calm day was felt across the Borderland area Tuesday afternoon, before the next cold front arrives Wednesday.
This cold front is expected to produce rain chances, strong winds and highs in the low 60s.
Temperatures are forecast to slowly warm Thursday through the weekend, before 80 degree weather returns next week.
Stay safe and weather aware with KTSM 9 News on air and online.
Latest Headlines:
- UTEP football benefits from NCAA eligibility relief with returning seniors
- Hanks softball powers past Parkland in Top 25 showdown
- Andress baseball improves to 8-0 in district play with win over El Paso High
- El Pasoans mourn with Boulder community after mass shooting, reflect on August 3
- Exclusive 9 day forecast: Cold front brings rain and strong winds Wednesday