Exclusive 9 day forecast: Cold front arrives Wednesday; chilly Christmas Eve

Warm afternoon highs took over the Borderland region, before a cold front moves through the area and brings in cold weather Wednesday.

This cold front is expected to produce strong winds Wednesday afternoon and drop highs to the low 60s.

The cold air will filter in and allow for afternoon highs to dip to the low 50s Christmas Eve (Thursday).

What is more, overnight lows are expected to drop below freezing and into the low 20s Wednesday night into Thursday morning and once again, Thursday night into Friday morning.

Christmas Day, Friday, is expected to be quiet, as afternoon highs are forecast to warm to the upper 50s and winds are expected to be calm.

Starting this weekend, afternoon temperatures will once again warm to the mid 60s and stay that way through the beginning of next week.