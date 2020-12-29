Exclusive 9 day forecast: Cold front arrives Tuesday

El Paso topped out at 73 degrees, missing the record high set on this date by 3°.

This heat won’t stick around too long as a cold front is expected to arrive Tuesday, bringing temperatures down to the mid 50s and producing strong winds.

The cold air is expected to filter in Wednesday, dropping temperatures to the upper 40s.

We expect calm conditions for the last day of 2020 this Thursday, with a forecast high in the low 50s.

For the start of the new year, calm conditions will persist as afternoon highs continue to stay in the low 50s.

Stay safe and weather aware with KTSM 9 News on air and online.