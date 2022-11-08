EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is expecting the tail end of the next storm system moving our way.
This means we expect breezy conditions Wednesday with afternoon highs dropping to the upper 60s Thursday.
The cool down is expected to bring afternoon highs around seasonal and we expect to stay that way through the beginning of next week.
Stay safe and weather aware with KTSM 9 News on air and online.
