EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is expecting the tail end of the next storm system moving our way.

Forecast for 11/08/2022

This means we expect breezy conditions Wednesday with afternoon highs dropping to the upper 60s Thursday.

The cool down is expected to bring afternoon highs around seasonal and we expect to stay that way through the beginning of next week.

