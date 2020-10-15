Exclusive 9 day forecast: Cold front arrives Thursday morning

El Paso registered the warmest day so far for the month of October at 95°, breaking the previous record high of 92° set back in 2015. Thankfully, this heat will briefly come to an end.

A cold front is expected to arrive Thursday morning, producing breezy winds and cooling afternoon highs to the low 80s.

The cold air will continue to filter in, further dropping afternoon highs to the 70s on Friday.

A high pressure system takes over and warms afternoon highs to the upper 80s and low 90s Saturday through Tuesday. We expect to near record heat for El Paso these days.

The latest we have ever seen a 90 degree temperature is October 26th.

