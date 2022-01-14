Exclusive 9 day forecast: Cold front arrives Friday night into Saturday morning

Breezy to windy conditions are expected Friday night as a cold front begins to move through.

Forecast for 01/14/2022

This cold air is to filter into the area Saturday afternoon, dropping afternoon highs to the low 50s.

El Paso matched the record high of 71 degrees Friday afternoon set in 1980. This would be the warmest day so far this year.

Temperatures will slowly begin to warm back to the 60s next week, before the next cold front arrives Thursday.

This cold front is expected to produce a slight chance of precipitation and could potentially produce frozen precipitation. It is still too far in advance to nail down for certain, so make sure to stay updated with your Local Weather Authority for your latest weather updates.

