Exclusive 9 day forecast: Cold front and cooler weather on the way

El Paso set a new record high Wednesday afternoon.

The previous record was set in 1890 at 76 degrees and on Wednesday we topped out at 77 degrees.

The cold front is expected to bring in strong winds Thursday afternoon of 30 mph hours, with cooler weather following Friday through the weekend.

70 degree weather is expected to return Sunday through the beginning of next week.

Forecast for 02/03/2021

