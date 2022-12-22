EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The cold arctic air filtering into the El Paso area Thursday night.

Wind Chills are expected to dip into the teens Thursday night into Friday morning, with afternoon highs struggling to warm to the low 40s Friday afternoon.

The arctic airmass is expected to stick around through Christmas Eve, before warming to near seasonal Christmas Day.

Strong winds and possible rain chances are expected next week.

Here is a look at your 9 day forecast:

Forecast for 12/22/2022

