EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – After a cold front swept through the region, cold air filtered behind it, dropping afternoon highs to the low 50s.

A second cold front is expected Thursday, dropping temperatures to the upper 40s.

An upper wave is expected to produce breezy conditions Saturday, with calm and seasonal weather expected Sunday.

Here is a look at your 9 day forecast:

Forecast for 01/24/2023

