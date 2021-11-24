Exclusive 9 day forecast: Chilly Thanksgiving day, rain chances this weekend

El Paso is expecting a chilly Thanksgiving morning as a cold front moves through the area.

Forecast for 11/24/2021

Rain is expected overnight as the cold front moves through, but we should clear out just in time for the Thanksgiving Parade Thursday morning.

Expect breezy to windy conditions Thursday morning, before winds subside Thursday afternoon.

Temperatures are expected to top out in the mid 50s Thanksgiving Day, upper 50s Black Friday, and low 60s this weekend.

Rain chances are expected to return Saturday afternoon as the next wave moves in, followed by a warming trend back to the upper 60s next week.

