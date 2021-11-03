Exclusive 9 day forecast: Chilly start to Thursday morning as cold front moves through

El Paso had a breezy to windy Wednesday overnight going into Thursday morning as a cold front moves through the area.

Forecast for 11/02/2021

This is expected to result in a cold start to Thursday morning with much calmer winds Thursday afternoon.

Temperatures are expected to quickly rebound to the 80s this weekend as a high pressure system takes over.

The next strong cold front is expected to arrive next Wednesday, producing strong winds Wednesday afternoon and dropping afternoon highs on Thursday to the upper 60s.

