Exclusive 9 day forecast: Calmer winds for the rest of the workweek

El Paso had its first High Wind Warning of the season Tuesday, as sustained winds peaked near 40mph and gust peaked near 65mph.
These winds are thanks to a cold front that moved through the Borderland Area. The cold air will be felt all of Tuesday night through at least Thursday morning.
Calmer conditions are in the forecast as a high pressure system takes hold of the area.
This will allow for warmer temperatures, eventually topping out in the 80s this weekend.
Our next strong wind event is expected Monday, as we anticipate another cold front, which is expected to drop temperatures to the upper 60s and produce a slight chance of rain.
