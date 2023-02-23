EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is expecting to see temperatures warm to the 70s this weekend, before the next strong cold front moves in Sunday.

This next cold front is expected to produce high winds once again Sunday afternoon. We could see 30-40mph sustained winds in El Paso.

This cold front could also produce possible rain chances that evening.

Conditions will clear and cool Monday and Tuesday, before the next cold front moves in Wednesday into Thursday.

Here is a look at your 9 day forecast:

Forecast for 02/23/2023

