After a couple of days of storms rolling through the region, El Paso is ready for calm and quiet weather.

A high pressure system will take over the region, giving way for warm afternoon highs and mostly clear skies.

El Paso will expect to see highs hovering close to 90 degrees Tuesday through Friday, with warmer afternoon highs this weekend.

In fact, afternoon highs will warm up to the upper 90s, flirting once again for triple digit heat Tuesday of next week.